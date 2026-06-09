The US administration has launched a new phase in its campaign against Huawei. This time, Washington is demanding that its NATO allies use defense spending to replace Chinese equipment in 5G networks. Tech giants like Huawei and ZTE have long been viewed as a threat to user data security. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Countries like Germany and Spain remain significantly dependent on Huawei solutions. According to Joshua Yang, Coordinator at the US State Department, NATO countries should direct their increased defense budgets, up to 3.5% of GDP, towards dismantling Chinese technology. This poses serious pressure, especially for Berlin, which has opposed the EU's ban plans.

Recall that in 2019, the Donald Trump administration added Huawei to the "entity list," cutting it off from American technologies. Consequently, the company was forced to develop its HarmonyOS operating system and invest in the domestic market. US officials continue to express concerns about espionage and intellectual property theft through telecommunications equipment.

Despite sanctions, Huawei continues to develop successfully in the semiconductor sector. The company's new Kirin chips are being created based on "Logic Folding" technology. This innovation is expected to help overcome the physical limitations of Moore's Law and ensure China's technological independence.