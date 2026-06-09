Suno Leads: AI Music Creation Gains Popularity

Analysts noted a sharp increase in interest in music creation services powered by artificial intelligence. According to anonymous data from the Yota operator, traffic on such platforms has increased by more than 20% since the beginning of 2024, while the average session time grew by 45% compared to May of last year. The main driver of this interest is identified as "neurocovers," where original vocal parts are replaced with synthesized voices of other performers. This was reported by Ixbt.com report .

Among musical neural networks, the Suno platform remains the absolute leader, accounting for 73% of the audience and 94% of the total time users spend on musical neural networks. Traffic for this service has also increased by 20% since the beginning of the year. The top three includes Vocal Remover, designed for vocal isolation (approximately 20% of users), and Udio, which generates music based on text descriptions (3%).

Services specializing in voice processing are showing the highest growth rates. Traffic for the Moises.ai platform has jumped by 116% since the beginning of the year, and Vocal Remover by 65%. Covers.ai was recorded as the absolute record holder, with its traffic volume in April increasing more than 20-fold compared to January.

The core audience of such services consists of users aged 26–45, who account for half of all traffic. At the same time, the highest growth in activity is observed among users over 56 years old. Men use musical neural networks more actively than women (66% of users and 79% of time). The average session duration is approximately 18 minutes.