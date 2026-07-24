Rivian Sues US Government: Company Seeks Millions in Refunds

American electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian has filed a lawsuit against the US government. The company aims to recover customs duties imposed during the Donald Trump administration, which were later ruled illegal. This legal action is a significant step for Rivian in ensuring financial stability. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to reports, the matter concerns funds collected under the Trump administration's "Liberation Day" taxes. Although the US Supreme Court ruled these tariffs unconstitutional, many companies are still facing difficulties in recovering their money. Rivian CFO Claire McDonough stated in April that the company expects to recover "tens of millions of dollars."

Financial stability and new models

Rivian is currently in the process of producing its first mass-market SUV, the R2. The company plans to deliver between 20,000 and 25,000 vehicles by the end of the current year. However, due to heavy investments in autonomous driving technologies, the company is not projected to reach profitability until 2028.

The lawsuit, filed with the US Court of International Trade, names the US government, as well as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and its commissioner Rodney Scott, as defendants. According to TechCrunch, the CBP has so far accepted applications for over $121 billion in potentially refundable funds.

Analysts at the Cato Institute note that only $71 billion has been refunded so far. This indicates that there are artificial barriers and bureaucratic hurdles for importing companies in the refund process. Rivian's lawyers argue that despite the Supreme Court ruling, the return of funds is not guaranteed without a separate lawsuit.

In an interview with Reuters last year, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe stated that these tariffs increased the cost of each vehicle by several thousand dollars. Although the company managed to significantly reduce this impact by the end of 2025, recovering past losses is crucial in the current economic climate.

Today, Rivian was forced to sell $1.3 billion in shares to replenish its cash reserves. If the court rules in the company's favor, these funds will be directed toward developing new models and expanding production capacity. This could be a strategic victory for the brand as it competes with giants like Tesla.