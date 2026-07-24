Tashkent to regain 'green city' status: parks to be expanded (photo)

Photo: Saida Mirziyoyeva / Telegram

Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva inspected several areas in Tashkent and discussed plans to increase green spaces in the capital. Plans are underway to renovate and expand several locations, ranging from the park on Afrosiyob Street to the Ecopark and the park named after Mirzo Ulugbek.

The main goal is to create more open, safe, and comfortable recreational areas for the city's residents. Saida Mirziyoyeva emphasized the need to address these issues without delay.

"Green areas in Tashkent are extremely scarce"

In a social media post, Saida Mirziyoyeva noted that while the capital is developing rapidly, there are not enough green spaces.

"Tashkent is developing rapidly, but at the same time, our city has extremely few green areas. Creating new parks and landscaping the environment are among the most essential priorities for the future of the capital," the post reads.

She emphasized that every facility in the city has its own characteristics, but the overall goal is to transform them into modern and comfortable spaces that serve the interests of the public.

Park on Afrosiyob Street may be renovated

The Head of the Presidential Administration and her team inspected the park on Afrosiyob Street.

Plans are in place to create the necessary conditions in this area for all citizens to relax freely, take walks, and spend their leisure time meaningfully.

Detailed information regarding exactly how the park will be renovated, as well as new infrastructure and types of services, has not yet been provided as part of the project.

Which areas were discussed for transformation?

During the visit, issues regarding the development of several other important areas of the capital were reviewed.

These include:

Renovating Sayilgoh Street;

Landscaping Amir Temur Avenue and adjacent areas;

Expanding the area of the Bobur Ecopark;

Expanding the area of the park named after Mirzo Ulugbek.

Discussions focused on the effective use of existing infrastructure, strengthening landscaping efforts, and creating a comfortable environment for pedestrians in these areas.

The main goal is to restore the 'green city' status

Saida Mirziyoyeva stated that transforming the capital back into a green, open, and resident-friendly city is a priority task.

"Our main task is to restore our capital's status as a 'green city' and to create as many open spaces as possible for people to enjoy meaningful rest and walks."

According to her, it is necessary to develop a comfortable and safe environment, consistently continue landscaping, and make rational use of existing areas.

Emphasis on starting work immediately

The importance of urgently resolving the issue of green areas to improve the quality of life for the capital's residents was noted.

Along with the construction of new buildings and roads in the city, there must also be sufficient parks where residents can relax, children can play, and people can take walks.

It is expected that the specific timelines, funding sources, and final designs of the discussed projects will be announced in the next stages.

In your opinion, in which area of Tashkent should a new large park be built? Leave your thoughts in the comments.