Bluesky has turned its Attie AI assistant into an open research tool

The social network Bluesky has significantly updated its AI assistant, known as Attie. This tool now functions not only as a creator of custom feeds but also as an open research instrument that analyzes data across the entire platform. This move is expected to fundamentally simplify the process of information retrieval and analysis for users within the open AT Protocol ecosystem. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

The new Quests feature introduced by the company allows users to ask open-ended questions about news and information spreading across the Bluesky network (also known as the "Atmosphere"). According to ixbt.com, this system is integrated not only with the Bluesky app but also with all other services operating on the AT Protocol. This enables users to gain deep insights into what is happening within the open social web space.

Information security and the fight against misinformation

Jay Graber, Bluesky's Head of Innovation, emphasizes that the Attie assistant should become a tool that helps find the truth at a time when noise and misinformation on the internet are increasing. Users can now ask the AI to analyze trending topics or identify the most influential accounts in a specific field or region.

"Our goal is to prove that tools that help understand the world are more useful than technologies that confuse people," says Graber. According to her, Attie removes barriers for ordinary users without technical knowledge to leverage the capabilities of the AT Protocol and personalize their digital environment.

Strategic growth and monetization plans

After the number of Bluesky users reached 40 million last October, the growth rate has slowed down slightly. Currently, there are about 45.6 million registered accounts on the platform. For this reason, the company is focusing on attracting new users and developing additional services that could generate revenue in the future. Although Attie is currently free, it is possible that it may become a paid service later.

The updated version of the Attie assistant is currently in the beta testing phase. Those wishing to access it must sign up for a special waitlist, and users will be granted access in groups over the coming weeks. The project also plans to introduce a new logo and special features for people with disabilities.

Although the majority of the Bluesky community approaches AI technologies with caution due to economic and environmental reasons, the company's leadership is trying to maintain a balance between innovation and user perspectives to ensure the platform's viability. The success of the Attie project is expected to strengthen Bluesky's position among competing platforms.