GM Produces Batteries for AI Data Centers

·4·Technology
GM Produces Batteries for AI Data Centers

The race to power artificial intelligence data centers has expanded into unexpected areas, including the automotive world. GM has announced its ambitious plans to enter the energy storage systems (ESS) market. The company is collaborating with the startup Peak Energy to develop new sodium-ion battery chemistry specifically designed for large-scale grids. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report .

Until now, no automaker outside of China had announced plans to produce sodium-ion cells. In an interview with TechCrunch, GM's Vice President of Batteries and Sustainability, Kurt Kelty, emphasized that ESS is the most convenient entry point into this market and that its performance characteristics fully meet market demands.

Although GM has not disclosed how much it is investing in this project, it is known that the company has allocated $900 million to commercialize new battery chemistries. Sodium-ion batteries are cheaper, more durable, and less prone to overheating compared to their lithium-ion counterparts. Their main drawback is the need for a larger and heavier casing to store the same amount of energy.

Peak Energy is already working on systems using sodium-ion batteries. Due to the low risk of overheating, these batteries do not require complex cooling or fire suppression systems. This not only reduces initial costs but also eliminates future maintenance expenses. GM plans to manufacture these cells and sell them to the startup.

GMArtificial IntelligenceBatteryTechnologyPeak Energy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Anthropic Releases Its Most Powerful Claude Fable 5 Model to the PublicAnthropic Releases Its Most Powerful Claude Fable 5 Model to the PublicToday, 21:23Anthropic's Fable 5 Model Creates Games with a Single CommandAnthropic's Fable 5 Model Creates Games with a Single CommandToday, 20:55Siri and Apple Intelligence: What to Expect from Your Personal AssistantSiri and Apple Intelligence: What to Expect from Your Personal AssistantToday, 20:51Will Tech Companies Switch to Cheaper AI Models?Will Tech Companies Switch to Cheaper AI Models?Yesterday, 18:52WWDC 2026: Siri AI, iOS 27, and Apple Intelligence UpdatesWWDC 2026: Siri AI, iOS 27, and Apple Intelligence UpdatesYesterday, 18:297600 mAh Battery and 120 Hz Display: Redmi Pad 2 9.7 Goes on Sale7600 mAh Battery and 120 Hz Display: Redmi Pad 2 9.7 Goes on SaleYesterday, 18:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body