GM Produces Batteries for AI Data Centers

The race to power artificial intelligence data centers has expanded into unexpected areas, including the automotive world. GM has announced its ambitious plans to enter the energy storage systems (ESS) market. The company is collaborating with the startup Peak Energy to develop new sodium-ion battery chemistry specifically designed for large-scale grids. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report .

Until now, no automaker outside of China had announced plans to produce sodium-ion cells. In an interview with TechCrunch, GM's Vice President of Batteries and Sustainability, Kurt Kelty, emphasized that ESS is the most convenient entry point into this market and that its performance characteristics fully meet market demands.

Although GM has not disclosed how much it is investing in this project, it is known that the company has allocated $900 million to commercialize new battery chemistries. Sodium-ion batteries are cheaper, more durable, and less prone to overheating compared to their lithium-ion counterparts. Their main drawback is the need for a larger and heavier casing to store the same amount of energy.

Peak Energy is already working on systems using sodium-ion batteries. Due to the low risk of overheating, these batteries do not require complex cooling or fire suppression systems. This not only reduces initial costs but also eliminates future maintenance expenses. GM plans to manufacture these cells and sell them to the startup.