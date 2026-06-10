Russian Max messenger disappears from Huawei AppGallery

Users of Huawei smartphones have noticed that the Russian Max messenger has disappeared from the AppGallery app store. However, it turns out that this issue does not affect all users. The app is not visible when using a VPN, for example, via European servers. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

At the same time, for users with a Russian location, the Max messenger is still available for download and is even advertised on the store's main page. Thus, the app is hidden for users outside of Russia in the AppGallery store, but has not been completely removed.

So far, Huawei has not provided an official comment on this situation. The reasons for the restrictions have not been disclosed either. This situation is reminiscent of the recent disappearance of the Max app from the Apple App Store.

As a reminder, on June 3, Apple removed this app from its platform due to current sanctions restrictions. Also, push notifications for the app have been disabled for iPhone users.

Max is a Russian state messenger developed by the VK holding, presented as a national platform for communication, business, and access to government services. This app must be pre-installed on all smartphones sold in Russia.