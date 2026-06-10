Leadership change at Lucid Motors: Emad Dlala leaves the company

·0·Technology
Leadership change at Lucid Motors: Emad Dlala leaves the company

Lucid Motors executive Emad Dlala has stepped down following the appointment of new CEO Silvio Napoli. Dlala, who had been with the company for over a decade, was recently appointed head of engineering and digital technologies. His departure marks the first major leadership change under the new CEO, who was appointed in April, according to Techcrunch.com reports. .

Lucid Motors representatives confirmed Dlala's departure in a statement to TechCrunch, explaining it as part of the company's transformation to accelerate innovation and strengthen operational discipline. Now, VP of Vehicle Engineering Vivek Attaluri and VP of Software Marc Solsona Palomar will report directly to Silvio Napoli.

The company has undergone significant changes in recent months. In February, Lucid Motors cut 12% of its workforce. Additionally, a long search was conducted for a new leader to replace Peter Rawlinson, who left unexpectedly in early 2025. Former chief engineer Eric Bach sued the company for wrongful termination, though the case is currently paused in arbitration.

Dlala's exit comes at a critical time for Lucid Motors. The company is preparing to launch its first mass-market, affordable Cosmos model in the coming months. Expected to be priced under $50,000, this electric vehicle will allow the Saudi-backed company to gain a significant market share.

Furthermore, these new-generation electric vehicles are a key part of the robotaxi agreement between Lucid Motors and Uber. The company plans to develop self-driving Gravity SUV models based on Nuro technology, with the first autonomous vehicles expected to appear on the streets of San Francisco by the end of this year.

Lucid MotorsElectric VehiclesSilvio NapoliTechnologyRobotaxi
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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