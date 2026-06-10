New feature on Honor smartphones: MagicOS protects user data

·0·Technology
New feature on Honor smartphones: MagicOS protects user data

Honor has announced a "virtual permissions" feature in the new version of the MagicOS operating system, aimed at protecting user privacy. This innovation limits frequent requests from apps for personal data and takes security to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new system monitors app access to sensitive information such as messages, call logs, and calendars. Usually, apps require permission for functions like the camera, microphone, or location to work, but this can pose a risk of data leakage.

When "virtual permissions" are enabled, if an app attempts to read sensitive data like call history, the system provides it with empty data instead of real information. This effectively protects the user's personal privacy.

To use this feature, Honor owners should go to "Settings" > "Privacy and Security" > "Virtual Permissions". There, it is possible to set individual restrictions for each app.

This update is being introduced starting from version MagicOS 10.0.0.160. The feature is expected to appear on all compatible Honor smartphones within the coming weeks.

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