Xiaomi introduces a dispenser that provides ice in 10 minutes and boiling water in 3 seconds

·0·Technology
Xiaomi introduces a dispenser that provides ice in 10 minutes and boiling water in 3 seconds

Xiaomi has unveiled a new smart home gadget — the Mijia Instant Hot Water Dispenser (Ice Maker), which combines the functions of a cooler, kettle, thermo pot, and ice maker. Designed for kitchens, offices, or living rooms, the device can operate using either an internal tank or a direct water filtration system. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The key feature of the new device is its ability to heat water instantly. With a 2050 W heating element, it delivers boiling water just 3 seconds after activation. Users can select temperatures from 40 to 90 °C, with more precise settings available via the Mi Home app.

The device also features rapid ice-making capabilities: 5 ice cubes are formed within 10–15 minutes, and the storage compartment can hold up to 55 ice cubes, keeping them chilled. The manufacturer has also prioritized hygiene by implementing UV sterilization for water and ice, as well as an automatic cleaning function.

The dispenser is equipped with a child lock system, a color display, and operates at a noise level below 35 dB. It will go on sale in China starting June 15 for approximately 3299 yuan (around $440 with a discount).

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