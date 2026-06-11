Computex 2026: Asus unveils new ROG Ally X20 and Nvidia RTX Spark laptops

At Computex 2026, Asus showcased its revolutionary devices for portable gaming and content creators. The star of the event was the ROG Ally X20 Bundle console, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Republic of Gamers brand. This device features a 7.4-inch OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits brightness. The console is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and 24 GB of RAM, and is sold exclusively with ROG Xreal R1 Edition 20 virtual glasses. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Another major announcement for gamers was the flagship ROG Strix Scar 18 laptop. It is the world's first 18-inch laptop with a 4K Mini LED display supporting a 240 Hz refresh rate. Inside, it features an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and a GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24 GB of GDDR7 memory. The system's total power reaches up to 320 W, and it utilizes PCIe 5.0 drives up to 8 TB for storage.

Asus also debuted the first ProArt P16 and P14 models based on the Nvidia RTX Spark platform. These laptops feature a completely new architecture: a 20-core Nvidia Grace processor connected via NVLink-C2C to Blackwell RTX graphics. The system has 128 GB of unified memory, providing 1 petaflops of AI performance. These models are designed for professional designers, featuring OLED screens and stylus support.

For the mass market, the Vivobook S16 (S5608) powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip was introduced. The manufacturer claims this laptop can last over 25 hours on a single charge. The device is equipped with a 16-inch OLED display, 16 GB of LPDDR5X memory, and a 512 GB SSD. With its lightweight and compact body, this model is positioned as an ideal solution for daily tasks and long-term mobile work.