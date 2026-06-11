Computex 2026: Asus unveils new ROG Ally X20 and Nvidia RTX Spark laptops

·1·Technology
Computex 2026: Asus unveils new ROG Ally X20 and Nvidia RTX Spark laptops

At Computex 2026, Asus showcased its revolutionary devices for portable gaming and content creators. The star of the event was the ROG Ally X20 Bundle console, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Republic of Gamers brand. This device features a 7.4-inch OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits brightness. The console is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and 24 GB of RAM, and is sold exclusively with ROG Xreal R1 Edition 20 virtual glasses. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Another major announcement for gamers was the flagship ROG Strix Scar 18 laptop. It is the world's first 18-inch laptop with a 4K Mini LED display supporting a 240 Hz refresh rate. Inside, it features an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and a GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24 GB of GDDR7 memory. The system's total power reaches up to 320 W, and it utilizes PCIe 5.0 drives up to 8 TB for storage.

Asus also debuted the first ProArt P16 and P14 models based on the Nvidia RTX Spark platform. These laptops feature a completely new architecture: a 20-core Nvidia Grace processor connected via NVLink-C2C to Blackwell RTX graphics. The system has 128 GB of unified memory, providing 1 petaflops of AI performance. These models are designed for professional designers, featuring OLED screens and stylus support.

For the mass market, the Vivobook S16 (S5608) powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip was introduced. The manufacturer claims this laptop can last over 25 hours on a single charge. The device is equipped with a 16-inch OLED display, 16 GB of LPDDR5X memory, and a 512 GB SSD. With its lightweight and compact body, this model is positioned as an ideal solution for daily tasks and long-term mobile work.

AsusROG AllyNvidiaRTX SparkLaptops
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

No internet required: NSPK launches offline payment system via smartwatchesNo internet required: NSPK launches offline payment system via smartwatchesYesterday, 17:55SpaceX to build AI satellites the size of a Boeing 747SpaceX to build AI satellites the size of a Boeing 747Yesterday, 17:54AI starts monitoring pandas at Moscow ZooAI starts monitoring pandas at Moscow ZooYesterday, 17:29PASECA automated mobile drone station unveiled in YakutiaPASECA automated mobile drone station unveiled in YakutiaYesterday, 17:25AI-pilled companies are spending $7,500 per employee monthlyAI-pilled companies are spending $7,500 per employee monthlyYesterday, 17:24Netflix Expands Updated Mobile App and Kids' Games in AsiaNetflix Expands Updated Mobile App and Kids' Games in AsiaYesterday, 17:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body