Andrew Yang stops waiting for Washington and launches a new startup

·28·Technology
Andrew Yang stops waiting for Washington and launches a new startup

Andrew Yang's 2020 presidential campaign was based on warnings that automation and AI would disrupt the labor market and concentrate wealth in the hands of a few. While ideas like Universal Basic Income seemed fringe at the time, today figures like Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, and Bernie Sanders are echoing those same sentiments in various forms. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

An entrepreneur by nature, Yang has found a new way to put money back into people's hands — this time through phone bills. On TechCrunch's Equity podcast, he discussed his new startup called Noble Mobile. This project aims to pay users for using their phones less.

During the conversation, Yang touched on ways to combat the "attention economy" and what startups are capable of while the government remains inactive. The Noble Mobile project is presented as a unique solution against tech giants stealing user time.

This episode of the Equity podcast can be listened to on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and Spotify. You can also follow project updates via the @EquityPod page on X and Threads.

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