DoorDash launches AI chatbot for ordering via text and images

·26·Technology
DoorDash launches AI chatbot for ordering via text and images

DoorDash announced on Thursday its latest move in AI: a new chatbot that allows users to order food and products using text prompts and images. Named “Ask DoorDash,” the chatbot lets users search using their own words instead of scrolling through long lists of restaurants and stores, reports Techcrunch.com reports .

With the new system, you can tell the chatbot what kind of food you want, share a recipe link, or write descriptions to book a spot. As noted in the company's blog post, traditional search systems work well when you know the exact restaurant name, but “Ask DoorDash” is specifically designed for situations where the user isn't sure what they want.

The DoorDash app can build a cart based on a photo from a cookbook, a handwritten shopping list, or a recipe. The system automatically adds all items and their quantities to the cart. It also prevents unnecessary spending by asking if the user already has staples like sugar or butter at home. You can also ask the chatbot to repeat a previous order or recommend new products based on past purchases.

For food orders, you can send requests like “a hearty dinner for a family of 4.” The app not only shows restaurants but also explains why a specific place fits your request. There is also an option to filter results with additional criteria such as “kid-friendly, vegetarian, and non-spicy dishes.”

Currently, the chatbot has been launched on iOS in select regions for restaurant searches, shopping, and booking services. The company plans to expand this feature across the US in the coming weeks. Similar technologies are also being actively implemented by competitors like Uber Eats and Instacart.

DoorDashArtificial IntelligenceChatbotTechnologyMobile App
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