SanDisk introduces the first 4 TB and 8 TB SDUC memory cards

·16·Technology
SanDisk introduces the first 4 TB and 8 TB SDUC memory cards

Two years later, SanDisk announced at Computex 2026 that it is preparing to launch the first 4 TB and 8 TB SDUC memory cards. These devices are based on the Secure Digital Ultra Capacity (SDUC) standard developed by the SD Association, which theoretically allows for storage capacities ranging from 2 TB to 128 TB. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new 8 TB SD cards will be released under the SanDisk Ultra line. The company also showcased 4 TB microSDUC cards designed for smartphones and compact gadgets. These figures are several times higher than the capacities of current memory cards.

However, the main drawback of the new technology is its compatibility — SDUC cards do not work with older card readers and devices. Currently, there are almost no mass-market devices that support this standard, which requires users to purchase new hardware.

The situation is reminiscent of the microSD Express standard introduced in 2019. That technology remained largely unused for six years and only began to gain popularity after the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 console. SanDisk's new cards are also expected to be aimed at professional videographers and high-resolution content creators.

SanDiskSDUCMicroSDTechnologyMemory Card
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Abror Shuhratov
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