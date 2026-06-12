Vivo X Fold 6: Transforms into a full workstation with PC mode and mouse support

·34·Technology
Vivo X Fold 6: Transforms into a full workstation with PC mode and mouse support

Vivo continues to reveal details about its new foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 6, expected to launch in the Chinese market. One of the device's key features is an all-new PC mode, which goes beyond simple screen mirroring to turn the phone into a portable workstation. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

When the Vivo X Fold 6 is connected to a large screen, its interface adopts a look similar to a standard computer desktop. Applications open in separate windows, providing great convenience for users working with spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations, and documents.

At the same time, the smartphone itself can be used as a touchpad. Users can perform actions such as clicking, swiping, and dragging elements, and they can also connect an external mouse and keyboard.

It is reported that the Vivo X Fold 6 is the world's first smartphone equipped with the Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chip. This processor was specifically designed for large foldable screens and AI scenarios.

Vivo and MediaTek spent two years creating this new chip. This technology not only increases the smartphone's performance but also ensures stability during complex workflows.

VivoX Fold 6SmartphoneTechnologyMediaTek
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