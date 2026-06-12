Microsoft Edge browser switches to an accelerated update system

·31·Technology
Microsoft Edge browser switches to an accelerated update system

Starting August 27, 2026, beginning with version 152, the Microsoft Edge browser will move to a new, faster update schedule. The company has announced a two-week release cycle for patches across all major platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile devices. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This change will allow Microsoft to deliver security updates and platform improvements to users more quickly. At the same time, the size and complexity of each individual update will be significantly reduced.

For enterprise customers who prefer a slower and more stable pace, the Extended Stable channel will be maintained. Its updates will continue to be released according to the previous schedule — every eight weeks, i.e., every fourth stable release (e.g., versions 152, 156, 160).

Experts note that this acceleration may be related to the active integration of AI technologies into the browser. Frequent releases will help Microsoft quickly integrate new AI capabilities into Edge.

The new system will also allow for faster responses to security threats, especially in an environment where the number of attacks using AI systems is increasing.

MicrosoftEdgeBrowserTechnologyArtificial Intelligence
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