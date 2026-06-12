Asus ROG Equalizer: The cable designed to prevent melting has melted itself

·40·Technology
Asus ROG Equalizer: The cable designed to prevent melting has melted itself

The first case of an Asus ROG Equalizer cable, specifically designed to protect users and their graphics cards from unpleasant incidents, melting has been reported. Photos posted on the Chiphell forum show significant melting of the plastic parts around several connector pins. The most severe damage was observed on one of the power pins, where the plastic had almost completely liquefied. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The exact configuration of the system and the specific graphics card used in this incident remain unknown. However, most similar cases previously involved owners of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. Asus introduced the ROG Equalizer model a few months ago as an improved version of the 12V-2x6 standard cable.

The manufacturer claimed that this cable distributes the load more evenly between pins, reduces temperatures, and offers higher conductivity than standard solutions. However, tests conducted by renowned overclocker and tech blogger Der8auer revealed flaws in the ROG Equalizer design.

In his research, Der8auer discovered significant discrepancies in load distribution between individual pins of the cable. In some cases, the difference reached up to 4 Amps, causing specific power lines to overheat. He believes this may be caused by the special conductive bridge integrated into the cable holder characteristic of the ASUS brand.

This design increases electrical resistance and prevents uniform load distribution. So far, Asus has not officially commented on the published photos. It is worth noting that the price of the ROG Equalizer cable is approximately $50, which is significantly more expensive than standard power cables.

AsusROG EqualizerNVIDIAGraphics CardTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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