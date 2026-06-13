Graphics card at the price of a car: NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell price revealed

One of the company's most powerful graphics processors, the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition, has appeared in the NVIDIA Marketplace catalog. The company has priced this new product at $13,250. While it is not yet possible to order this accelerator, the announcement of the price on the official website confirms the recommended retail price. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Interestingly, this price turned out to be significantly higher than the figures during the initial pre-orders and first deliveries. For example, in the spring of 2025, US retailers offered the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell model for around $8.4–8.6 thousand, and later the price even dropped to $7.7 thousand. According to Videocardz, it was possible to buy this device for less than $8,000 even in early 2026. The official price turned out to be almost 70 percent higher than expected.

The RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell is a flagship solution designed for workstations. It is developed for complex rendering, engineering calculations, working with digital twins, and local training of large AI models. The card is based on the top-tier GB202 graphics processor with Blackwell architecture, featuring 24,064 CUDA cores.

One of the key features of the new device is its record-breaking memory capacity — it is equipped with 96 GB of GDDR7 memory supporting ECC error correction. Today, this is the only workstation graphics card in the Blackwell family with such a memory capacity. The accelerator features a dual-slot cooling system and has a power consumption of 600 W.