One photon — two products: Solar reactor turns CO2 and waste into raw materials

·32·Technology
One photon — two products: Solar reactor turns CO2 and waste into raw materials

Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK have introduced a technology capable of solving two environmental problems simultaneously. Researchers have developed an autonomous photoelectrochemical reactor that runs on sunlight and does not require a connection to the power grid. The uniqueness of the device lies in its ability to perform two chemical reactions at once using the energy of a single solar photon. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new device converts carbon dioxide (CO2) and biomass waste into valuable chemical compounds required in the plastics, paints, textiles, and pharmaceutical industries. Since the CO2 molecule is very stable, processing it usually requires high temperatures or large amounts of electricity. British scientists solved this problem using a dual-chamber reactor that does not need an external power source.

In the first chamber of the reactor, sunlight hits a special photoanode made of carbon nitride and tungsten oxide. Here, HMFA, a degradation product of wood and agricultural waste, is processed. As a result, with 95 percent efficiency, the monomer necessary for producing biodegradable plastics is formed. At the same time, the released electrons move to the second chamber, converting CO2 into formate, a derivative of formic acid.

Another advantage of this technology is its low cost. Unlike many experimental systems, this reactor uses common and inexpensive materials instead of precious metals like platinum or iridium. Scientists developed a special electrodeposition method to achieve high efficiency without rare elements. Analysis showed that the device's carbon footprint is almost zero.

The authors of the project believe that in the future, such modular systems can be installed next to industrial enterprises and agricultural complexes. This will allow companies to convert CO2 emissions and biological waste into products with commercial value directly on-site. If the technology proves viable at an industrial scale, it is expected to become an important tool in achieving global carbon neutrality.

TechnologyEcologySolar EnergyChemistryInnovation
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX IPO expected to usher in a 'second space age'SpaceX IPO expected to usher in a 'second space age'Today, 20:51Google sues cybercrime group using AI for fraudGoogle sues cybercrime group using AI for fraudToday, 20:50Huawei Outperforms Apple and Google in OptimizationHuawei Outperforms Apple and Google in OptimizationToday, 20:29SpaceX shares rise 19%: The world's first trillionaire emergesSpaceX shares rise 19%: The world's first trillionaire emergesToday, 20:22Graphics card at the price of a car: NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell price revealedGraphics card at the price of a car: NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell price revealedToday, 19:52Artificial Intelligence discovers new antibiotics against superbugsArtificial Intelligence discovers new antibiotics against superbugsToday, 19:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil