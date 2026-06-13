Google TV now understands natural voice commands with Gemini

·19·Technology
Google TV now understands natural voice commands with Gemini

Google has introduced a major update for the Google TV system. The integrated Gemini AI now allows users to control their TV using natural language. This feature helps configure the device using simple sentences instead of searching through complex settings menus. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Users can now address the TV with phrases like "I can't hear what's happening" or "This scene is too dark, I can't see anything." Gemini analyzes these requests and automatically adjusts brightness, contrast, or volume. It is also possible to enable sports mode, bass boost, or special gaming modes via voice.

The system not only executes commands but also has the ability to diagnose image and sound issues. If a user describes a problem in words, the AI suggests appropriate adjustments to resolve it. This technology takes the TV user experience to a whole new level.

For now, this feature is only available on select TCL models produced in 2025–2026 (QM9K, QM7L, RM7L, etc.) in the US market. To use the new capabilities, the device must run on Android 14 or higher. Support is expected to expand to other brands and regions in the future.

Google TVGeminiTCLArtificial IntelligenceSmart TV
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

7900 mAh battery and 512 GB storage: New Honor smartphone is ready7900 mAh battery and 512 GB storage: New Honor smartphone is readyToday, 06:56Starship rockets to launch monthly starting August 2026Starship rockets to launch monthly starting August 2026Today, 06:53Infineon GaN chips banned in ChinaInfineon GaN chips banned in ChinaToday, 06:28How a SpaceX Welder Became a Millionaire: The Story of Juan HernandezHow a SpaceX Welder Became a Millionaire: The Story of Juan HernandezToday, 05:56Samsung has released the One UI 8.5 update for all Galaxy devicesSamsung has released the One UI 8.5 update for all Galaxy devicesToday, 05:52The “AI slop” label has become a tool for digital rejectionThe “AI slop” label has become a tool for digital rejectionToday, 05:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil