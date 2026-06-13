Google TV now understands natural voice commands with Gemini

Google has introduced a major update for the Google TV system. The integrated Gemini AI now allows users to control their TV using natural language. This feature helps configure the device using simple sentences instead of searching through complex settings menus. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Users can now address the TV with phrases like "I can't hear what's happening" or "This scene is too dark, I can't see anything." Gemini analyzes these requests and automatically adjusts brightness, contrast, or volume. It is also possible to enable sports mode, bass boost, or special gaming modes via voice.

The system not only executes commands but also has the ability to diagnose image and sound issues. If a user describes a problem in words, the AI suggests appropriate adjustments to resolve it. This technology takes the TV user experience to a whole new level.

For now, this feature is only available on select TCL models produced in 2025–2026 (QM9K, QM7L, RM7L, etc.) in the US market. To use the new capabilities, the device must run on Android 14 or higher. Support is expected to expand to other brands and regions in the future.