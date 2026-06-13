7900 mAh battery and 512 GB storage: New Honor smartphone is ready

·1·Technology
7900 mAh battery and 512 GB storage: New Honor smartphone is ready

Honor is preparing to unveil a new smartphone featuring a massive 7900 mAh battery. The device, bearing the model number MRK-AN00, has passed certification, indicating an imminent market launch. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new Honor device weighs 216.5 grams and is equipped with a 6.87-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1592 x 720 pixels. Based on the screen parameters and dimensions, this smartphone is expected to be positioned as an affordable model.

In terms of technical specifications, the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.3 GHz, 6 GB to 12 GB of RAM, and 128 GB to 512 GB of internal storage. The device features a 50 MP main camera and a 5 MP front camera.

The smartphone runs on the MagicOS operating system based on Android 16. It also provides full support for 5G networks and modern communication standards such as VoLTE and VoNR.

HonorSmartphoneTechnologyAndroid 16Battery
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