Historic Strike: Russia Targets American Drone Factory in Ukraine for the First Time

·52·World
Historic Strike: Russia Targets American Drone Factory in Ukraine for the First Time

According to a sensational report by the influential British newspaper The Guardian , the Russian armed forces launched a missile strike for the first time on an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) manufacturing plant belonging to an American company on Ukrainian territory. This is the first confirmed instance of Moscow directly targeting a facility belonging to a U.S. corporation during the conflict.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this geopolitically significant event and expert opinions.

The Target — American Plant in Kyiv

The target of the strike was the Terminal Autonomy factory located in Kyiv. According to the publication, the enterprise, destroyed by a Russian ballistic missile last Friday, belongs to a corporation registered in the U.S. state of Delaware.

State registration records show that Terminal Autonomy was founded in 2023 and has been actively involved in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

«Everything is a Target»: Reaction of a Former U.S. Intelligence Officer

This incident is seen as a new phase in the proxy confrontation between Russia and the United States. Anthony Vinci, a former high-ranking U.S. intelligence official, commented on the situation as follows:

«Russians don't care who owns the company. Everything is a target... I honestly think that if Patriot missiles or any American system were produced in Ukraine, the Russians would target that manufacturing plant».

This statement demonstrates Russia's readiness to destroy any foreign assets integrated into the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

TASS Report and Types of Drones Produced

Russia's state news agency TASS reported on the attack on Sunday, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense. Notably, the Russian side did not disclose in its report that the plant belongs to an American company, but noted that «Ukrainian-American company specialists» operated there.

According to TASS, the destroyed plant produced the following types of drones:

  • AQ-400 Scythe

  • AQ-100 Bayonet

These drones had been used by the Ukrainian armed forces to carry out long-range strikes.

Casualties and Injuries

The Guardian 's source close to the company reported that although the plant was severely damaged as a result of the fierce missile strike, by a happy coincidence, no one was killed.

Key Details of the Event (Table)

Indicator

Details

Date

Last Friday (The Guardian) / Friday (RF MoD)

Target

Terminal Autonomy drone factory

Location

Kyiv, Ukraine

Owner

Corporation registered in Delaware (USA)

Weapon Type

Ballistic missile

Manufactured Drones

AQ-400 Scythe, AQ-100 Bayonet

Casualties

None

Conclusion: Escalation of the Conflict

Russia's direct strike on American assets in Ukraine indicates a significant escalation of the conflict. This event may affect the plans of foreign defense companies to establish production capacities in Ukraine and change the format of military aid provided to Kyiv.

Share this report on this important historic event with your friends and politics enthusiasts!

How do you think the U.S. should respond to this attack? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Source: Based on materials from The Guardian and TASS.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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