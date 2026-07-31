The leaders of the Uzbekistan national team — Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev play for Turkey's Istanbul Basaksehirclub, which is active in the transfer market. To achieve its lofty goals, the club management continues to bolster the squad with strong players who have gained experience in Europe.

Zamin.uz analyzes the Istanbul side's latest blockbuster signing and how it will impact the positions of the Uzbek legionnaires in the team.

Welcome to the Orange-Blue family: Umut Bozok is a Basaksehir player!

The Istanbul club officially announced the transfer of experienced striker Umut Bozok , who showcased his goalscoring prowess in the French and Turkish leagues.

The coaching staff led by Nuri Sahin signed a 2+1 contract with the 29-year-old player. The club's official statement reads:

"We welcome Umut to our family and wish him immense success in our orange-blue jersey."

Winner of the Golden Boot: Who is Umut Bozok?

Umut Bozok is a centre-forward with an exceptional knack for scoring goals. Throughout his career, he has earned top scorer honors in several prestigious competitions.

Structured Career:

The French Period: Starting his career in France, Umut played for Atletico Marseille, Nimes Olympique, Lorient, and Troyes. Notably, he finished as the top scorer in the French Ligue 2 while playing for Nimes Olympique.

The Turkish Period: Later, he moved to his historical homeland and played for Kasimpasa, Trabzonspor, and Eyupspor.

Historical Achievement: In the 2021/2022 season, Umut Bozok scored Kasimpasa for 20 goals in the Turkish Super Lig, becoming the league's top scorer .

Umut Bozok's Career Statistics (Overall)

Indicator Details Total Appearances 322 Total Goals 108 Total Assists 30 Key Achievement () Turkish Super Lig Top Scorer (2021/22, 20 goals) Key Achievement () French Ligue 2 Top Scorer Last Season Statistics 32 matches, 6 goals (for Eyupspor)

Intensifying Competition: New Challenges for Shomurodov and Fayzullayev

Istanbul Basaksehir's steps to strengthen the squad will make the battle for starting spots even tougher for the Uzbek legionnaires.

1. Eldor Shomurodov and the Central Forward Triad: Umut Bozok is Eldor Shomurodov's direct competitor. Nuri Sahin now has three strong central forward options at his disposal:

Eldor Shomurodov (Was the Super Lig top scorer last season with 22 goals).

Davie Selke (German legionnaire).

Umut Bozok (Former Turkish Super Lig top scorer).

The Uzbek Forward's Advantage: Unlike his competitors, Eldor Shomurodov stands out for his versatility. He can play effectively not only as a central striker, but also behind the striker and on both flanks . This trait allows him to find a place in various tactical schemes.

2. Abbosbek Fayzullayev and Flank Pressure: Earlier, Basaksehir announced the transfer of Danish international Andreas Skov Olsen, who arrived from German club VfL Wolfsburg. Olsen is considered a direct competitor to the young Uzbek talent Abbosbek Fayzullayev. An experienced winger arriving from a top European league demands that Fayzullayev work even harder and showcase his potential.

Conclusion: One of the Most Exciting Topics in the Super Lig

Istanbul Basaksehir's acquisition of stars like Umut Bozok and Andreas Skov Olsen demonstrates the club's serious intent to fight for top places in the Turkish Super Lig and European competitions. For Uzbek legionnaires Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev, this is a major opportunity and test to elevate their skills to a new level and defend their places amidst fierce competition.

Send this important analytical article to your friends and football fans! Many need to know about the destiny of Uzbek legionnaires in Turkey.

Do you think Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev can withstand the increased competition and keep their starting spots? Leave your thoughts in the comments!