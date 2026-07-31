One-year-old boy dies in hot bath while mother was out with her boyfriend

·54·World
One-year-old boy dies in hot bath while mother was out with her boyfriend

A court verdict has been delivered in a horrifying case involving the death of a one-year-old boy in California, USA. 26-year-old Samantha Garver and her 34-year-old partner Sergio Mena pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and child abuse.

According to the investigation, on September 30, 2023, Sergio Mena placed one-year-old Henry Whitley-Brown into a bathtub filled with extremely hot water and left the house. It is reported that he may have left to obtain drugs. No doctor was called for the severely burned child; instead, they simply applied a basic ointment to the burns.

Only the next day, after the boy's breathing slowed down, an ambulance was called. Doctors found Henry in cardiac arrest, severely dehydrated, and in critical condition. It was impossible to save him.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the child had previously been subjected to systematic abuse. An examination showed second- and third-degree burn marks, bruises, and several healing fractures on his body. Child Protective Services also confirmed that the death was caused by violence and neglect.

According to the court decision, Sergio Mena was sentenced to 21 years in prison, and Samantha Garver to 14 years. The prosecution emphasized that this verdict brings justice and ensures the perpetrators can never harm another child.

CaliforniaChild AbuseCourt VerdictMurderInvestigation
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