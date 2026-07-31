New US restrictions could spark fresh tensions in the global tech market. According to Reuters, if the United States continues its policy of banning imports of robotics and inverters from China, Beijing has stated it will take decisive measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests. This was reported by Ixbt.com reported .

Beijing officials urged Washington to immediately lift these discriminatory restrictions and put an end to the wrongful policies directed against Chinese companies and products. This situation indicates a deepening technological competition between the two nations.

Political Restrictions and National Security

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced new measures aimed at protecting AI development from threats to national security and bringing critical industries expected to rapidly develop in the future back to US soil. These steps have drawn significant attention from tech market participants.

However, official Beijing sharply condemned US regulators for ignoring its repeated appeals and further intensifying restrictive measures. The Chinese side emphasized that the overextension of the national security concept leads to distortions of market rules.

Market Impact and Parties' Positions

The Chinese ministry assessed Washington's actions as unilateral pressure and a disruption of market balance. It was noted that such decisions run counter not only to the interests of Chinese industry but also to those of US manufacturers.

Today, global technology chains are deeply intertwined, and any harsh restrictions in AI and robotics will undoubtedly impact supply chains worldwide. The subsequent steps of both parties and the evolution of the situation are being closely monitored by international experts.