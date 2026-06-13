Large-scale investigation into OpenAI launched in the US

A coalition of attorneys general from several US states has launched an official investigation into OpenAI. According to The Wall Street Journal, the New York Attorney General's office issued a subpoena last Friday for the company to provide relevant documents. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The investigation is examining OpenAI's advertising practices, user acquisition and retention methods, the behavior of its AI models, and its handling of consumer personal and medical data. Special attention is also being paid to the safety of minors and the elderly.

An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed that the company is cooperating with the investigation. According to them, ChatGPT now offers a more protected experience for minors and includes special safety systems that direct users in difficult situations to reliable resources. However, the company did not disclose which specific states are involved in the probe.

As a reminder, OpenAI recently won a high-profile lawsuit against one of its founders, Elon Musk. Nevertheless, the company continues to face numerous lawsuits regarding copyright infringement and various negative consequences caused by the ChatGPT platform.

Recently, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier also filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, accusing them of ignoring safety warnings and putting millions of people at risk. At the same time, OpenAI announced this week that it has confidentially filed for an IPO.