The Future of Aviation: Electra Unveils New Airliner in Collaboration with NASA

The US aviation startup Electra has unveiled a new generation passenger aircraft concept based on hybrid-electric technologies. This project is being carried out as part of NASA's AACES (Advanced Aircraft Concepts for Environmental Sustainability) program, which aims to drastically reduce the negative environmental impact of civil aviation by 2050. The new development has attracted the attention of industry experts not only for its eco-friendliness but also for its unique design. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The project is based on two major technological solutions. The first is a wide-body configuration known as the “double bubble.” This shape increases the aircraft's aerodynamic efficiency while significantly expanding its internal volume. Although its external dimensions are comparable to standard narrow-body airliners, it accommodates a wide, twin-aisle cabin inside. This speeds up boarding and deplaning for passengers and ensures high comfort during the flight.

New control system and energy efficiency

The second key technology is the Boundary Layer Ingestion (BLI) system. According to ixbt.com, two traditional turbofan engines under the wings not only generate thrust but also provide power to additional electric fans in the tail section. These fans “capture” the slowed airflow around the fuselage, accelerate it further, and reduce overall aerodynamic drag.

According to Electra's calculations, the use of BLI technology alone allows for an additional 17 percent fuel savings. This will be an additional bonus to the overall efficiency targets expected in the industry by 2050. It is worth noting that this airliner is fully compatible with existing airport infrastructure and is designed to operate on standard aviation kerosene or Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Along with the concept, the company also released a package of 11 technical documents containing complex mathematical models and calculations. A special software tool for designing electrified aircraft based on the NASA Aviary open platform was also presented. This is expected to serve as a foundation for other engineers to create new types of aircraft in the future.

A massive consortium is working on the project. The partners include the following prestigious organizations:

American Airlines;

Honeywell Aerospace and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works;

Hinetics;

MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and the University of Michigan.

The union of such a prestigious team indicates that the project is not just a concept on paper, but a technology that will take to the real skies in the near future.