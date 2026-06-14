Sun on a desk: Avalanche startup achieves massive results with a tiny reactor

The US startup Avalanche has announced that it has overcome one of the most significant hurdles on the path to commercial fusion energy. Company engineers managed to heat plasma to approximately 11 million degrees Celsius in a device with a diameter of just 13 centimeters. This figure is nearly equal to the temperature at the Sun's core and is accepted by industry experts as key proof that the technology is developing in the right direction. This is reported by news from.

According to ixbt.com, in the world of fusion physics, crossing the 10-million-degree threshold is considered a unique "golden milestone." Only a handful of companies globally have been able to record such a result. The uniqueness of Avalanche's success lies in the fact that this result was achieved using the highly compact Jyn reactor. Typically, fusion projects are associated with facilities that occupy vast areas and require billions of dollars in investment.

Compactness and economic efficiency

Researchers measure plasma temperature through particle energy. The Avalanche team claims to have reached the 1 kiloelectronvolt (keV) level, which corresponds exactly to 11 million degrees Celsius. Of course, high temperature alone does not mean a ready energy source — for stable fusion, plasma must be maintained at a certain density and for a specific duration. However, efficient future reactors are unimaginable without this stage.

The project also boasts impressive economic indicators. The startup spent less than $50 million to achieve this result. For comparison, other participants in the fusion race spend hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars before reaching similar benchmarks. Avalanche is betting that future energy systems will be compact and affordable devices rather than giant facilities.

Another major advantage of the small size is the ability to rapidly improve the device. According to the company, the Jyn reactor's design has been updated 25 times since last autumn. In massive projects, it is almost impossible to make changes at such a speed. This allows for quick correction of technological errors and immediate practical testing of new ideas.

Future prospects

The results obtained are currently awaiting peer review and official publication by the scientific community. Nevertheless, the data has been independently verified by a specialist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). If this concept proves itself in subsequent tests, a true revolution in the energy sector could occur.

For rapidly developing countries, such compact technologies could be of great importance in the future. Instead of giant nuclear power plants, the emergence of safe and compact fusion reactors capable of powering neighborhoods or small industrial zones could open a new chapter in achieving energy independence.