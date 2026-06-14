Sonos introduces a new hybrid speaker: Convenient for both desktop and travel

Sonos, a well-known name in the world of audio technology, has introduced the new Sonos Play model after a long hiatus. This device is notable for functioning as both a stationary home speaker and a portable acoustic system. According to ixbt.com, this gadget, which went on sale in March, is the company's first new product in over a year. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

The main uniqueness of the Sonos Play lies in its design. Weighing 1.3 kg, the speaker sits on a special dock, but it is very easy to carry outside or to another room using the convenient handle on the back. This is a perfect solution for users who are tired of earbuds like AirPods and want to hear ambient sounds.

Technical capabilities and sound quality

The device is equipped with two angled tweeters, one mid-range woofer, and three digital amplifiers. There are also two passive radiators to boost bass outdoors. The sound quality is very clear and detailed at medium volume, but at maximum volume, the musical composition may lose some clarity. It should be noted that the Sonos Play is designed for a desktop or a small patio rather than filling a whole room.

The speaker is protected according to the IP67 standard, meaning it is rain-resistant and can withstand short-term immersion in water. The device also acts as a power bank to charge a smartphone in emergencies. This feature provides additional convenience for those who love outdoor activities.

Control and software changes

The Trueplay technology has been improved in the Sonos Play model. Previously, it required moving a smartphone around the room to adjust acoustics, but now the device automatically calibrates sound using its microphones. The speaker also features built-in Sonos Assistant and Alexa voice assistants, allowing for hands-free control.

However, the device has some drawbacks. For example, the silicone buttons on the top are the same color as the body, making them hard to see. Users have also reported some technical glitches with the Sonos app and slight latency when connecting to a MacBook.

In conclusion, the $299 Sonos Play is a worthy choice for those who value compactness and quality. If you need a universal speaker that accompanies you anywhere in the house and even outdoors, this model is one of the strongest candidates on the market today.