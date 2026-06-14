DeepCool presents an unexpected solution: installing massive coolers in SFF cases

PC component manufacturer DeepCool has unveiled an unexpected and unique solution for fans of Small Form Factor (SFF) systems. Typically, compact cases are known for their inability to accommodate large cooling systems, but DeepCool engineers decided to solve this problem by fundamentally changing the case design. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the company introduced a new type of compact case featuring a special cutout on the side panel. Through this opening, massive CPU coolers can protrude outside the case. This approach aims to balance compactness and high performance, allowing users to cool even the most powerful processors in a small chassis.

New design concept and its advantages

As seen in the provided images, a giant cooler like the DeepCool Assassin V protrudes from the case because it does not fit inside. While this may look visually unusual, it offers several technical advantages. First, the user is not limited to low-profile, low-performance coolers. Second, the cooler draws in cool air directly from the room, further increasing cooling efficiency.

However, this solution may slightly contradict the core philosophy of SFF cases. Compact cases are usually chosen for space-saving and aesthetic appeal. The protruding cooler increases the system's overall dimensions and makes its shape non-standard. This may cause inconvenience for some users or fail to meet their aesthetic preferences.

Market position and prospects

DeepCool products are well-known in the market for their affordability and quality. If this case enters mass production, it could become popular among gamers and overclockers who appreciate unique designs and prioritize performance. This would be especially ideal for compact systems equipped with powerful NVIDIA RTX graphics cards and high-wattage CPUs.

So far, DeepCool has not provided official information regarding the exact name, technical specifications, or release date of this unusual case. It is possible that the company is using this model to gauge user reaction to such hybrid solutions. If the project is successful, other manufacturers may introduce similar "open" construction cases in the future.