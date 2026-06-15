SpaceX accelerates Starship project: preparations for Flight 13 mission have begun

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, continues to improve its massive Starship rocket system. Following the successful completion of the Flight 12 test flight, engineers have shifted their focus to the upcoming Flight 13 mission. The Super Heavy Booster 20 and Ship 40 intended for this flight have already passed critical technical milestones and are preparing for static fire tests. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Booster 20 has completed its cryogenic testing cycle at the Massey’s test site. The program consisted of three stages, during which specialists first checked the pressure in fuel lines and tanks using nitrogen and oxygen. It is worth noting that the Booster 18 prototype was lost during a similar test previously. This time, the checks went as expected, confirming the structural integrity of the system.

In the next stage, the booster was fully loaded with cryogenic fuel: the liquid oxygen tank was filled with the corresponding substance, and the methane tank with liquid nitrogen. The rocket was kept at an extremely low temperature for several hours, which allowed testing the performance of valves and other equipment under extreme conditions. In the final stage, partial refueling and cold gas purging operations were performed.

Technical updates and infrastructure

Currently, Booster 20 has been returned to the Mega Bay 1 assembly facility, where 33 Raptor engines are being installed. Experts estimate that this booster will not return to the launch pad before mid-July. However, its static fire tests are expected to be much shorter than those of the previous Booster 19 model. SpaceX may limit itself to a final static test by igniting all engines simultaneously.

Ship 40 is much further ahead in its preparations. Having passed cryogenic tests in May, the vehicle was equipped with six Raptor engines in early June. In the coming days, the ship is scheduled to be moved to the launch complex, where static fire tests of the engines will be carried out. After that, the ship will be returned to the assembly hall for payload installation.

In parallel, the Starbase spaceport infrastructure is also being modernized. Engineers have replaced the guide sections of the "chopsticks" mechanical manipulators designed to catch Super Heavy boosters in mid-air. The new structures are significantly lighter due to special technological cutouts. Additionally, the tower's moving systems are being inspected to reduce the impact of vibrations.

According to ixbt.com, through these missions, SpaceX aims to increase not only the technology but also the speed of refurbishment and maintenance. Flight 13 and the subsequent Flight 14 missions will be crucial in bringing the Starship system to full orbital capability.