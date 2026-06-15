South Korea aims to start a new 'golden age' in the semiconductor market

The South Korean government is taking a strategic step to strengthen its leadership in the global chip market. Nearly half a billion dollars is expected to be allocated as part of a large-scale program to support the development and production of next-generation power semiconductors. This initiative is expected to be a milestone not only for economic growth but also for ensuring technological independence. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

A total of 750 billion won (approximately 494 million dollars) is planned to be directed under the Ultra-Innovation Economy Project. Of this, 500 billion won will be spent directly on research and development (R&D). The main tasks of this program were defined at a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Choi Sang-mok.

Artificial Intelligence and energy efficiency

The government's main focus is on semiconductors designed for data-centers and AI infrastructure. According to ixbt.com, such components are responsible for processing and distributing electrical energy, directly affecting the energy efficiency and reliability of server systems. This allows for saving huge resources spent on running ChatGPT and other large language models.

At the center of the program are technologies based on silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN). Compared to traditional silicon solutions, these materials allow for the creation of more efficient devices capable of operating at higher voltages, temperatures, and frequencies. These technologies are intended to become a key pillar of the country's economy in the future, like DRAM memory chips.

New industrial directions

Next-generation power semiconductors are widely used not only in the IT sector but also in other strategic industries. In particular, they are expected to revolutionize the following areas:

Energy and renewable sources;

Electric vehicles and modern transport systems;

Robotics and automated manufacturing;

Aviation and defense industry.

South Korean officials intend to create a full production cycle within the country. This includes the process from developing materials and components to assembling finished modules. Such an approach serves to introduce scientific developments into mass production faster and increase the competitiveness of local industry.

Currently, South Korea holds a leading position in the global DRAM memory chip market. Through the new program, the country aims to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and maintain its absolute dominance in the global chip market. These investments will further strengthen the position of Korean companies in supplying critical components needed by giants like NVIDIA or Apple in the future.