Cooling Systems Market on the Brink of Crisis: Refrigerant Prices Surge

Amid global warming and rising demand for household appliances, a severe shortage is emerging in the market for refrigerants (freons), which are essential components of cooling systems. In particular, prices for these chemicals in the Chinese market have reached their highest level in a decade. This situation is expected to directly impact the production costs of not only household air conditioners but also industrial refrigerators and modern electric vehicles. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, as of June 12 of this year, the average market price for R32 refrigerant, widely used in air conditioners, reached 62,500 yuan per ton. The price of R134a, necessary for electric vehicle cooling systems, has reached 59,727 yuan. This is 34.13 percent and 30.77 percent higher, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Main reasons for the price increase

Experts believe that this price spike is due to several factors. First, global demand for cooling equipment has risen sharply with the onset of the summer season. Second, quotas and restrictions on the production of harmful refrigerants under international environmental agreements have led to a decrease in supply. This has created a real, non-artificial deficit in the market.

This trend is also significant for the Uzbekistan market. Given the high demand for air conditioners in our country during the summer months, there is a possibility of increased costs for components and maintenance. Since China is the world's largest producer of refrigerants, price changes there affect the global market, including the Central Asian region.

Recycling — the only solution

The current situation is opening up new opportunities for developing the recycling and secondary use of refrigerants. Currently, the global refrigerant recycling rate averages 25-35 percent. However, in China, the largest consumer, this figure remains below 10 percent.

In the context of raw material shortages and high prices, collecting refrigerants from old equipment and purifying them for reuse is becoming economically viable. This not only reduces costs for manufacturers but also prevents the release of harmful gases into the atmosphere. Investment in technologies in this area is expected to increase in the future.

In conclusion, the refrigerant market is entering a new era. The rise in prices to a ten-year high is forcing industrial enterprises to use resources more efficiently and seek environmentally friendly alternatives. For consumers, this means being more attentive to energy efficiency and maintenance costs when choosing cooling devices.