Nearly 2 million SIM cards blocked via Gosuslugi in Russia

The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation (Minsifri) has announced the initial results of deleting illegal or unnecessary phone numbers through a newly implemented system. It is reported that nearly 2 million SIM cards have been blocked so far using a special service that launched on April 1 of this year. This is according to Ixbt.com reports .

This service is provided through the Gosuslugi portal. It allows users to see and manage all mobile numbers registered in their name in one place. According to ixbt.com, since the system's launch, users have accessed the service over 200 million times to verify their information.

Cybersecurity and fighting fraud

The main goal of the new tool is to protect citizens from mobile fraud. In many cases, third parties secretly open SIM cards using personal data. Now, if users identify unfamiliar numbers in their personal accounts, they can immediately suspend their activity or cancel the contract entirely.

The Minsifri press service notes that information about contracts with all mobile operators is centralized. This allows citizens to quickly monitor all active communication lines in their name. As a result, the number of "excess" numbers that could be used for illegal purposes is decreasing sharply.

Regional significance and digital control

In Uzbekistan and other CIS countries, the issue of registering SIM cards and linking them to individuals has become urgent in recent years. This experience in Russia shows that a centralized control system via a government services portal is working more effectively than expected. Such measures not only reduce fraud but also put an end to disorder in the telecommunications market.

Currently, the majority of the nearly 2 million blocked numbers were identified by users as "unfamiliar" or "unnecessary." Experts believe such digital tools are an important step in ensuring personal privacy. In the future, the system is planned to be further improved, and the speed of data exchange with operators is expected to increase.

As a reminder, this service is open to all Russian subscribers, and it is possible to check not only personal but also corporate numbers. This serves as a key tool in ensuring transparency and fighting the illegal sale of SIM cards.