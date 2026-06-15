Huawei abandons Windows: First computers with HarmonyOS to be released

Chinese tech giant Huawei has officially announced that it will launch its first commercial computers running on its proprietary operating system, HarmonyOS, in 2026. This move is a key part of the company's strategy to completely end its dependence on Western technologies, specifically Microsoft's Windows system. The new devices are expected to usher in a new era in the industry, not just in terms of software, but as a unified ecosystem. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

During the Huawei Developer Conference 2026, the president of the company's tablet and PC division, Zhu Dundun, shared plans for this direction. According to him, the official launch of the first HarmonyOS-powered computers is scheduled for September 2026. Testing and pilot projects for the new systems will take place in July and August.

A new solution for the corporate sector and government agencies

The new generation of computers is primarily intended for government structures, the financial sector, energy companies, and large corporate organizations. According to ixbt.com, Huawei aims to ensure security and independence in the business segment by expanding its software ecosystem. While HarmonyOS was previously used mainly on smartphones and tablets, it will now become the foundation for full-fledged workstations and laptops.

Huawei has already prepared the HM740 and HM940 laptops for business. For example, the HM740 model features a 14.2-inch OLED screen that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. The device is only 14.5 mm thick and weighs 1.32 kg. Most notably, the manufacturer promises that this laptop will last up to 21 hours on a single charge.

Security and technical capabilities

In terms of software, the HarmonyOS PC system will be equipped with a special digital mode that allows for the separation of work and personal data. This is very useful for corporate users to ensure data security. The technical specifications of the desktops, including CPU and memory configurations, are currently being kept secret, although the first images of these systems have already appeared online.

This news is also of great importance for the Uzbekistan market. The Huawei brand has a high reputation in the country, and many representatives of the public and private sectors use these devices. The emergence of a new operating system independent of Windows could allow for the diversification of local IT infrastructure in the future.

The company plans to significantly increase the volume of HarmonyOS-powered computer shipments in 2026. This will mark a new stage of competition with giants like Microsoft and Apple, not only in the Chinese domestic market but also on the international stage.