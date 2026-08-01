Xiaomi announced a new flagship with a 185 Hz screen

The Xiaomi brand has revealed official information about the Redmi K100 Pro Max smartphone, considered one of its most advanced mobile devices. According to ixbt.com, company president Lu Weibing disclosed the main technical specifications and capabilities of the upcoming flagship ahead of the presentation date, with the device standing out for its focus on ultra-high performance and gaming capabilities. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Record-breaking screen and gaming capabilities

It is reported that the presentation is scheduled for the evening of August 11, and the pre-order process for the device has already begun. The new smartphone is notable for featuring a 185 Hz gaming OLED panel for the first time in Xiaomi's history. This display supports a frame rate of 185 frames per second in over thirty popular games.

To further expand the display capabilities, frame rate boosting and image scaling technologies have been integrated into the device, which can operate in parallel simultaneously. Additionally, the screen layer's touch sampling rate is 480 Hz, drastically improving touch response speed.

Powerful hardware and artificial intelligence

The smartphone's control system relies on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, manufactured on a second-generation 3 nm technological process. To ensure high performance, this platform is paired with a dedicated D2 artificial intelligence (AI) chip responsible for graphics processing.

According to Lu Weibing, with this configuration, the device managed to score approximately 4.56 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark test. This figure is expected to be the absolute best result among all devices running on this processor base.

Special solutions and sound for gamers

The needs of mobile gamers were given special attention during the creation of the device. In particular, the smartphone is equipped with a specially optimized antenna system that significantly reduces network latency in online games.

Special attention has also been paid to sound quality, with the new flagship receiving an audio system featuring Sound by Bose acoustic tuning. This system allows for precise hearing of footsteps and gunfire sounds during gameplay and quick identification of their direction.