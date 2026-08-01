Traffic restricted for 3 days on some streets in Tashkent

·0·Uzbekistan
Traffic restricted for 3 days on some streets in Tashkent

In Tashkent, traffic will be temporarily suspended on certain roads due to asphalt paving works as part of the second stage of Mustaqillik Avenue. This was reported by the Road Traffic Management Center of Tashkent.

As noted, from 23:00 on July 31 to 22:00 on August 3, the following road sections will be closed to all types of vehicles:

  • Aqqo‘rg‘on Street — from the intersection with Mustaqillik Avenue to the intersection with Osiyo Street;

  • Parkent Street — from the intersection with Mustaqillik Avenue to the intersection with Parkent-2 Street.

These restrictions are introduced to safely and efficiently complete the asphalt laying works, gradually improve road infrastructure, and ensure traffic safety.

Officials have asked drivers to take temporary inconveniences into account and plan their routes in advance.

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