Daughter-in-law who single-handedly faced a tiger saved her mother-in-law's life

An incident in Uttarakhand, India, has amazed many. A daughter-in-law who confronted a tiger with a simple sickle saved her 67-year-old mother-in-law from the predator's attack.

Reportedly, the incident occurred on July 26 in Kunhet village within the Ramnagar forest division. 50-year-old Mohani Devi had gone to the forest to gather fodder with her mother-in-law Basanti Devi when a tiger emerging from thick bushes attacked the elderly woman.

Seeing the situation, the daughter-in-law ran toward the predator without a moment's hesitation and struck it several times with the sickle in her hand. Startled by the unexpected resistance, the tiger released the woman and fled deeper into the forest.

The injured Basanti Devi was initially taken to a hospital in Ramnagar. Later, she was transferred to a private clinic in Kashipur for closer monitoring of her condition. Doctors currently assess the patient's condition as stable.

According to the victim's son, Puran Chandra, this is the first recorded tiger attack in the village. He stated that residents are worried because the predator was spotted again around the village the day after the incident.

In this regard, locals are demanding that the forest department set up special traps to catch the tiger and provide financial assistance to the affected family. Village elders emphasized that the danger persists and called for prompt measures.