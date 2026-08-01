Daughter-in-law who single-handedly faced a tiger saved her mother-in-law's life

·89·World
Daughter-in-law who single-handedly faced a tiger saved her mother-in-law's life

An incident in Uttarakhand, India, has amazed many. A daughter-in-law who confronted a tiger with a simple sickle saved her 67-year-old mother-in-law from the predator's attack.

Reportedly, the incident occurred on July 26 in Kunhet village within the Ramnagar forest division. 50-year-old Mohani Devi had gone to the forest to gather fodder with her mother-in-law Basanti Devi when a tiger emerging from thick bushes attacked the elderly woman.

Seeing the situation, the daughter-in-law ran toward the predator without a moment's hesitation and struck it several times with the sickle in her hand. Startled by the unexpected resistance, the tiger released the woman and fled deeper into the forest.

The injured Basanti Devi was initially taken to a hospital in Ramnagar. Later, she was transferred to a private clinic in Kashipur for closer monitoring of her condition. Doctors currently assess the patient's condition as stable.

According to the victim's son, Puran Chandra, this is the first recorded tiger attack in the village. He stated that residents are worried because the predator was spotted again around the village the day after the incident.

In this regard, locals are demanding that the forest department set up special traps to catch the tiger and provide financial assistance to the affected family. Village elders emphasized that the danger persists and called for prompt measures.

UttarakhandIndiaRamnagarKashipur
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

13-year-old girl in Bangladesh reclaims her 7-month-old child through court13-year-old girl in Bangladesh reclaims her 7-month-old child through courtToday, 13:0211-Year-Old Boy Fishing Attacked by Alligator11-Year-Old Boy Fishing Attacked by AlligatorToday, 12:12On the Brink of a «Big Bang» in the Middle East: Trump Intends to Launch Massive Strikes on IranOn the Brink of a «Big Bang» in the Middle East: Trump Intends to Launch Massive Strikes on IranToday, 12:0930 beluga whales facing euthanasia are being urgently rescued30 beluga whales facing euthanasia are being urgently rescuedToday, 12:07Schengen Crisis Across Europe: Is the “Storm” in Ceuta Fracturing Europe?Schengen Crisis Across Europe: Is the “Storm” in Ceuta Fracturing Europe?Today, 11:56Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes AshoreCreature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes AshoreToday, 11:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital