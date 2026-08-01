Neither gas nor electricity needed: Fergana artisan builds unusual device

·38·Society
Neither gas nor electricity needed: Fergana artisan builds unusual device

An unusual water wheel operating without gas and electricity has been built by a local artisan in the Fergana region. The capabilities of the device are generating great interest on social networks.

As it turns out, this mechanical-based device can lift water from a stream into a container located at a height of approximately 20–30 meters. The device does not use electricity or gas fuel.

The artisan's invention is designed to pump water upward using simple mechanical motion. In this regard, the device could serve as an interesting solution in regions with limited power supply or where it is difficult to use additional energy sources for pumping water.

If the operating efficiency and water-lifting capacity of the device are confirmed in practical tests, it could potentially be used in agriculture for irrigation and to improve water supply.

Kanalda aylanib, suvni tepaga haydaydigan spiral trubali charxpalak.
Fergana
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