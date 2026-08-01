Russian publication "KodDurova" rebranded to "Kod.ru"

·6·Technology
Russian publication "KodDurova" rebranded to "Kod.ru"

One of Russia's well-known technology publications, "KodDurova", has officially changed its name to "Kod.ru". According to an official statement from the editorial board, work on this large-scale rebranding began long before the recent sensational events surrounding Telegram founder Pavel Durov. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In the initial stages, the project specialized mainly in covering news related to VKontakte, the Telegram messenger, and the TON ecosystem. However, over time, the publication's focus expanded significantly, and today it delivers the most important events in information technology, AI, financial technology, and digital services to its readers.

Main reasons for the name change

As the editorial representatives explained, the use of Pavel Durov's name in the project title no longer matched the publication's actual content and direction over time. The reason is that the entrepreneur has never had any connection to the daily operations of this media outlet and did not manage the project.

Nevertheless, journalists admitted that recent events and circumstances accelerated the renaming process. At the same time, experts specifically noted that a brand change of this scale cannot be implemented in a few days, as it is a well-planned, long-term step.

Decision by the "Litres" service

According to ixbt.com, against the background of these changes, the major Russian book service platform "Litres" also made changes to its catalog. Specifically, the service decided to suspend the sale of two biographical books dedicated to Pavel Durov.

As a reminder, at the end of July, Russia's Rosfinmonitoring agency added Telegram founder Pavel Durov to the list of terrorists and extremists. This was due to a criminal case initiated against the entrepreneur on charges of facilitating terrorist activities, and it was announced that an international search process had been launched against him.

Kod.ruPavel DurovTechnologyTelegramLitres
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