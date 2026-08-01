Students can apply for dormitories starting today

Starting August 1, students studying in higher education institutions can submit applications for accommodation in student dormitories. This was reported by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovations.

According to the established procedure, students can submit applications for dormitory accommodation electronically via the my.gov.uz portal. This process is carried out based on the regulations approved by the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 376 dated August 14, 2023.

Initially, applicants with relevant benefits and priorities are accommodated in student dormitories. Afterwards, remaining vacant places are distributed among other students by academic year.

Accordingly:

for 1st-year students — 55–65 percent;

for 2nd-year students — 15–20 percent;

for 3rd-year and higher courses — up to 20–25 percent of places are allocated.

Application acceptance continues from August 1 until the end of the academic year.

Also, applicants recommended for the 1st year of higher education institutions in the 2026/2027 academic year can also submit applications for dormitory accommodation after the final results are announced.