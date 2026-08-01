New internet trend: Blurry children selfies are becoming popular

Recently, a trend of sharing accidental, blurry, and slightly funny photos instead of perfect shots has been growing on social networks. Especially, natural and unplanned selfies of children are generating a lot of interest among users.

It is said that the spread of the trend was caused by Saudi Arabiaan unusual incident that occurred on the "sahaba_abaya" brand page in . A blurry selfie of a child was accidentally posted on the brand's page. Unexpectedly, the photo was not deleted, caught the attention of users, and following its spread, other pages began to turn to this style of content.

Today, naturalness and imperfect shots are generating special interest on social networks. Some brands use simple, accidental, and sincere footage in their advertising posts instead of professional photography. This approach is explained by the fact that the content appears more realistic and closer to the audience.

Experts also note that against the background of fatigue from striving for a "perfect" look on social networks, interest in natural photos and unfiltered content is growing.

For this reason, photos that were previously rated as low quality or accidentally taken are now, on the contrary, becoming a symbol of sincerity and naturalness. Such content featuring children is generating special interest among internet users.