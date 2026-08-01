New internet trend: Blurry children selfies are becoming popular

·33·World
New internet trend: Blurry children selfies are becoming popular

Recently, a trend of sharing accidental, blurry, and slightly funny photos instead of perfect shots has been growing on social networks. Especially, natural and unplanned selfies of children are generating a lot of interest among users.

It is said that the spread of the trend was caused by Saudi Arabiaan unusual incident that occurred on the "sahaba_abaya" brand page in . A blurry selfie of a child was accidentally posted on the brand's page. Unexpectedly, the photo was not deleted, caught the attention of users, and following its spread, other pages began to turn to this style of content.

A dark-haired boy smilingly looks at a hand holding a phone.

Today, naturalness and imperfect shots are generating special interest on social networks. Some brands use simple, accidental, and sincere footage in their advertising posts instead of professional photography. This approach is explained by the fact that the content appears more realistic and closer to the audience.

Experts also note that against the background of fatigue from striving for a "perfect" look on social networks, interest in natural photos and unfiltered content is growing.

For this reason, photos that were previously rated as low quality or accidentally taken are now, on the contrary, becoming a symbol of sincerity and naturalness. Such content featuring children is generating special interest among internet users.

Two different scenes depicting a baby on a plane and a boy in a pizzeria.
Saudi Arabiasahaba_abaya
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Revolution in US Defense: First Fury Autonomous Combat Aircraft Assembled!Revolution in US Defense: First Fury Autonomous Combat Aircraft Assembled!Today, 10:085-year-old child who climbed out of a 10th-floor window was rescued5-year-old child who climbed out of a 10th-floor window was rescuedToday, 09:01Russia Expands Mining Blacklist: Moscow and Border Regions Under BanRussia Expands Mining Blacklist: Moscow and Border Regions Under BanToday, 07:21Truck Overturns in Iraq, Scattering Thousands of Chicks Across the RoadTruck Overturns in Iraq, Scattering Thousands of Chicks Across the RoadToday, 05:3720-Year-Old Finds Unclaimed Land on Map and Declares Himself President20-Year-Old Finds Unclaimed Land on Map and Declares Himself PresidentToday, 05:33Russian Woman Surprises Internet by Raising a Black Panther Thinking It Was a KittenRussian Woman Surprises Internet by Raising a Black Panther Thinking It Was a KittenToday, 05:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital