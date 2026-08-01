Beached Shark Returned to the Ocean

A video has gone viral on social media showing a man returning a beached shark to the ocean in the Sunset Beach area near Los Angeles, California, USA.

According to local media, the incident occurred earlier this month. Witnesses said that after being returned to the water, the shark swam toward Santa Monica Bay and was not seen again.

Sharks are commonly found in Santa Monica Bay and off the coast of Southern California. Several shark sightings have also been reported in the area in recent days.

Experts note that encounters between sharks and humans off the California coast are relatively rare. At the same time, it is recommended to exercise increased caution and follow safety guidelines in areas where sharks are spotted.