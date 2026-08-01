Qualcomm Comments on the 4NE-1 Robot Collapse During Computex 2026 Presentation

The public presentation by Qualcomm at Computex 2026 in Taipei was remembered for an unexpected and interesting incident. Developed by NEURA Robotics and built on the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ10 Robotics Reference Design platform, the humanoid robot named 4NE-1 suddenly fell backward on stage. This unexpected event caught the attention of spectators and internet users, but company representatives clarified the situation, stating that everything was executed in accordance with safety software. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Tom's Hardware, the 4NE-1 robot, created in collaboration between NEURA Robotics and Qualcomm, successfully handed the Dragonwing IQ10 demonstration board to a company representative during the presentation. However, a few seconds after handing over the item, the robot fell straight back without any external warning. The organizers immediately tried to defuse the situation by covering the robot with a cloth and removing it from the stage.

Safety system and unexpected failure

Although many evaluated this situation as a technical malfunction or software bug, according to ixbt.com, Qualcomm explained the real cause of the incident. As it turned out, the incident was caused by a short-term communication loss. The loss of connection immediately activated the robot's internal safety mechanisms, and the system automatically switched to a controlled shutdown mode.

Company representatives noted that the incident was not an error, but a pre-planned protection process. In an emergency, the robot acted based on a special "safe fall" program to maintain fault tolerance and avoid harming humans. Despite looking rather strange and funny from the outside, Qualcomm stated that the safety system fully performed its task.

Real data for future development

This incident serves as important practical experience for engineers. Qualcomm experts emphasized that such real-world situations are of great importance in further improving algorithms and increasing the reliability of robotics platforms in the future. For any autonomous system, making correct decisions in an unexpected environment and ensuring safety is considered a priority.

As a reminder, the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ10 platform, upon which the 4NE-1 robot is based, has a computing performance of approximately 700 TOPS. This powerful architecture is specially designed for complex humanoid robots and other autonomous systems that require real-time processing of massive amounts of data, and is expected to further expand the capabilities of such technologies in the future.