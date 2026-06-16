Huawei is preparing its first desktop PC running HarmonyOS

·34·Technology
Huawei is preparing its first desktop PC running HarmonyOS

The Chinese tech giant Huawei is on the verge of taking a revolutionary step in the personal computer market. According to recent leaks, the company is preparing to introduce a full desktop PC running its own HarmonyOS operating system. This device is a key part of Huawei's strategy to completely move away from Windows and further strengthen its own ecosystem. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to leaked images, the new product will be presented in a classic format: a complete set including a system unit, monitor, keyboard, and mouse. The appearance of the device is designed in the minimalistic and modern style characteristic of the Huawei brand, intended for use not only at home but also in a professional office environment.

New opportunities for the corporate sector

The main uniqueness of the new computer lies in its software — a special version of HarmonyOS adapted for the desktop. This system features a redesigned interface, providing users with more convenient navigation and efficient multitasking. According to HuaweiCentral, the system is primarily optimized for corporate clients such as business, government structures, and the financial sector.

So far, specific technical specifications, particularly which CPU or GPU will be used, have not been disclosed. However, experts speculate that Huawei may use its Kirin series chips or collaborate with local manufacturers. This would serve to ensure the independence of Chinese technologies from external influences.

According to plans, the official presentation of the device was announced as part of HDC 2024 (Huawei Developer Conference), with wide-scale commercial sales expected to begin in September this year. Testing of the device in closed circles is planned for July and August.

This news may also be interesting for the Uzbekistan market, as the Huawei brand holds one of the leading positions in smartphones and network equipment in our country. If HarmonyOS becomes popular in the international market, local users may have a worthy alternative to Windows and macOS systems.

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Abror Shuhratov
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