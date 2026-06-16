Telegram blocked in India: Reason is medical college exams

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Telegram blocked in India: Reason is medical college exams

The Indian government has decided to temporarily restrict access to the Telegram messenger within the country. This measure was implemented to prevent potential fraud during entrance exams for medical universities. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to a statement from the country's Ministry of Education, the block will last until June 22. The government is concerned that the platform is being used to deceive applicants and illegally distribute exam questions. This decision was made in accordance with strict provisions of India's information technology law, which grants the right to restrict online resources to protect state sovereignty and integrity.

Leakage of exam questions

The escalation of the situation was caused by a major conflict that occurred last month. The Indian government was forced to cancel the results of the main medical exam called NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test). This was due to the discovery that exam questions had spread via social networks, specifically Telegram, before the test began.

Following this incident, the government scheduled the re-examination for June 21. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), fraudulent groups used the Telegram platform in an organized manner to distract candidates retaking the exam and disrupt the testing process.

As reported by ixbt.com, the Indian government aims to restore transparency in the education system by taking such measures. Due to its privacy policy and the difficulty of controlling content in groups, Telegram often becomes a hub for such illegal activities.

Such cases are not unfamiliar to users in Uzbekistan. In our country, there is also an increase in fake advertisements about "selling questions" in various groups during important exam seasons. The Indian experience shows that fraud carried out via digital platforms can lead to serious state-level restrictions.

So far, the Telegram administration has not issued an official response regarding this block in India. Experts believe that the messenger's activity will be restored once the exams are over, although the platform's future activities will be under strict government supervision.

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Abror Shuhratov
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