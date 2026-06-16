TV Sales Surge in Russia: Xiaomi and Haier Lead the Market

A significant increase in demand for televisions and smart monitors is being observed in the Russian consumer electronics market. Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, consumers have begun upgrading the media devices in their homes. This trend is explained not only by technological updates but also by the traditional purchasing activity typically seen before major sporting events. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to data provided by M.Video, 3.08 million televisions and smart monitors were sold in the country during the first five months of 2026. This figure is 9.8 percent higher than in the same period last year. The market volume in monetary terms reached 88.3 billion rubles, recording a 1.3 percent increase. Experts note that sales volume rose to record levels, particularly in the last week of May.

Market Leaders and Popular Models

Currently, Chinese brands dominate the Russian market. Companies such as Xiaomi , Haier, Hisense, and TCL have taken the lead in terms of sales volume. In particular, the Xiaomi brand is attracting more buyer attention with its affordable and functional models. According to ixbt.com, the Xiaomi TV A 43 2026 was identified as the best-selling model.

Additionally, the following models were in high demand among buyers:

32, 50, and 55-inch versions of the Xiaomi TV A series;

Haier 32 LED S2 and Smart TV S2 Pro;

Hisense 43E7S and TCL 43P7K models.

Consumer choice is mainly focused on medium-sized screens. Currently, televisions with diagonals from 43 to 55 inches remain the most sought-after segment. Devices of this size are seen as a universal solution for both living rooms and bedrooms.

Similarities with the Uzbekistan Market

This trend in the Russian market is not foreign to Uzbekistan. In our country, TV sales in consumer electronics stores also pick up ahead of major football tournaments, specifically the World Cup or European Championship. Uzbek buyers also primarily prefer brands like Xiaomi and Samsung, although the share of Haier and Hisense has been growing due to the increase in official stores of these brands in recent years.

According to technological analysts, growth in the smart TV segment is not solely linked to sporting events. The popularity of streaming services and platforms like YouTube is forcing users to abandon older generation televisions in favor of modern internet-connected devices. This will contribute to the further expansion of the smart monitor market in the coming years.