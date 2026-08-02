Court Rejects xAI Request to Block Nudify Apps Ban

·28·Technology
Court Rejects xAI Request to Block Nudify Apps Ban

The law banning applications that use AI to digitally undress photos remains in effect in the US state of Minnesota. According to NBC News, a federal judge has rejected xAI's motion to temporarily block the restriction, Techcrunch.com reports .

In his ruling, US District Judge Donovan Frank focused not only on the substance of the law but also on the timing of xAI's filing. The judge noted that the company requested a preliminary injunction nearly three months after the law was signed, just three days before it went into effect.

"Such a delay indicates that the degree of harm is not extraordinary and urgent," the judge wrote in his decision. This ruling does not mean xAI's lawsuit against the ban is dismissed, but it ensures the law remains in force while court proceedings continue.

Details of the law and xAI's position

In its lawsuit, xAI argued that the ban is the first of its kind in the United States and that its rules are overly broad. Company representatives believe that much milder alternative measures exist to achieve the same goals.

As a reminder, earlier this year on Elon Musk's social network X, users spread non-consensual sexually explicit fake images generated using xAI's Grok chatbot. This sparked public outrage and led to a series of investigations and restrictions.

xAICourtArtificial IntelligenceMinnesotaElon Musk
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