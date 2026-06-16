Honor X80 Pro Max: 10,000 nit Brightness and 11,000 mAh Battery

Honor is preparing to create a real technological revolution in the smartphone market. Renowned insider DigitalChatStation has revealed all the technical specifications of the new Honor X80 Pro Max model. The device is expected to outperform even the most expensive flagships with its record screen brightness and massive battery capacity. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The main highlight of the smartphone is its 6.8-inch OLED display. This screen features a resolution of 2788 x 1280 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Most impressively, the maximum brightness of the display reaches 10,000 nits in specific areas, while the full-screen brightness is 2,000 nits. This guarantees perfect visibility of the image even under direct sunlight.

Screen Safety and Powerful Power Source

With user health in mind, Honor engineers have implemented high-frequency PWM dimming technology with a frequency of 3840 Hz. This significantly reduces eye fatigue. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor, ensuring energy efficiency and sufficient performance for daily tasks.

In terms of autonomy, the Honor X80 Pro Max claims absolute leadership. The smartphone is equipped with an 11,000 mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging technology. With such capacity, a user may not need a charger for several days, which is particularly relevant for regions like Uzbekistan with active communication and mobile internet usage.

Protection and Smart Features

The device's body is not only beautiful but also extremely durable. It is protected according to IP66, IP68, IP69, and even the highest IP69K standards. This means the smartphone is fully resistant to high-pressure hot water jets and dust. A thickness of just 8.08 mm and a weight of 203 grams are impressive figures for such a large battery.

Camera capabilities have also not been overlooked. The main camera is equipped with a 50 MP sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS). The front camera has a resolution of 8 MP. Additionally, the device features an intelligent system that detects which hand (right or left) the user is holding the smartphone with, adapting the interface accordingly.

According to ixbt.com, the Honor X80 Pro Max blurs the line between the mid-range segment and flagships. While the official release date and price have not yet been announced, its features are already generating great interest among technology enthusiasts.