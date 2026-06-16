Modern Technology in Retro Style: FiiO Introduces RR13 Pocket Radio

·27·Technology
Modern Technology in Retro Style: FiiO Introduces RR13 Pocket Radio

The famous FiiO brand, known for audiophile and high-quality music devices, has unveiled its new product — the RR13 pocket FM radio. This gadget combines the classic design of the last century with today's advanced audio technologies, making it an unexpected treat for nostalgia lovers. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The device's appearance is designed in a retro style: it features a mechanical moving needle and an analog roller regulator for tuning frequencies. According to ixbt.com, this design gives the user the pleasure of working with old radio sets, although its interior consists entirely of modern integrated circuits.

Technical Specifications and Sound Quality

The heart of the FiiO RR13 model is the Silicon Labs Si4831 FM chip. The device operates in the 87–108 MHz and 76–90 MHz frequency ranges, allowing it to receive all radio stations anywhere in the world, including Uzbekistan. In addition to the built-in internal antenna for more stable signal reception, there is also an external telescopic antenna.

As for sound quality, unlike ordinary radios, the manufacturer has implemented an independent amplifier system here. The device features a BASS+ effect and a 3D sound system, providing deep and voluminous sound even through a small speaker. Users can listen to music via both the built-in speaker and headphones.

The gadget is powered by a replaceable battery with a capacity of 450 mAh. This power is sufficient for up to 4 hours of continuous operation via the speaker and up to 7 hours via headphones. The device's compactness makes it a convenient companion for travel and outdoor leisure.

Currently, the FiiO RR13 is available in black and silver versions. Its price is set at approximately 50 US dollars, which is an affordable figure for a quality audio device and modern accessory. Given the popularity of this brand's products in the Uzbekistan market, we may soon see the gadget in local stores.

FiiOFM RadioTechnologyGadgetRetro
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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